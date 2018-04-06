Conor McGregor’s Bail Has Been Set After His UFC 223 Presser Meltdown

04.06.18

Conor McGregor’s wild 24 hours may be finally coming to an end with him having his bail set to leave jail and return home to Ireland.

McGregor stormed the UFC 223 press conference on Thursday, just two days before the pay-per-view event, causing mayhem, injuring two fighters and sending the card spiraling out of control.

After McGregor and his buddies threw chairs and a barricade at a bus transporting fighters back to a hotel, a warrant was issued for the former UFC champion’s arrest. UFC president Dana White called the incident the most disgusting moment in the history of the sport and McGregor was subsequently taken into custody after surrendering to New York City police.

