Conor McGregor Has Been Banned From Driving For Six Months

Getty Image

Conor McGregor has mostly stayed out of the news since dropping his UFC 229 bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but his latest return to the spotlight doesn’t bring great news for the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

McGregor has been banned for driving for six months and was fined €1,000 ($1,128.09) for speeding, according to RTE. He was stopped on Oct. 11 last year in Kill, County Kildare facing four traffic violations, including driving 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, driving without a license, failing to produce a license at the scene and failing to produce his license at the police station, per MMA Fighting.

The State withdrew three of the four charges after McGregor pled guilty to speeding. According to the RTE report, McGregor told the court he, “Didn’t realize (he) was going that fast.” The court noted McGregor has 12 convictions over the past 10 years, including breaking a red light.