For all of Conor McGregor’s ability to stay in the headlines after months of doing nothing, we still have no idea what’s next for him in terms of his actual fighting career. With every week that we don’t see a concrete answer, more and more fans are turning against him on social media. His messages to other fighters during the recent UFC 222 card resulted in a mob of people questioning whether he’d ever return to MMA and defend his belt. A new series of tweets advertising his partnership with Burger King is likewise full of burns spicier than the chicken sandwich he’s now hawking.

Fortunately, we may not have to wait much longer before we know what’s next for McGregor in combat sports.