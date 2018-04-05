Here’s All The Insane Video Footage From Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 Rampage

04.05.18

The MMA world is in shock after UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and his entourage stormed the Barclays Center and attacked a bus holding Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. McGregor and his group threw chairs, garbage cans, and barricades at the bus, smashing a number of windows and sending fellow fighter Michael Chiesa to the hospital with cuts to his hand and face. UFC president Dana White called the bus attack incident with McGregor one of the most despicable incidents in the history of the UFC, and added the authorities are looking for McGregor.

Obviously, McGregor can’t go anywhere these days without people filming him, and the whole thing was captured on multiple cameras. We’ve compiled a bunch of those videos for you to see just how crazy things got in New York.

The catalyst for the incident? A showdown in the UFC fighter hotel earlier this week between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s close friend and training partner Artem Lobov. Nurmagomedov and a team of about 10 men swarmed Lobov to force a confrontation. Khabib then grabbed Lobov by the neck and appeared to slap him a couple of times before walking away.

That run in happened on Tuesday. On Thursday, McGregor and a large posse of his friends arrived in Brooklyn during a UFC 223 media event and basically blitzed their way into the backstage area.

Here’s footage of McGregor seeming to start the altercation, throwing a chair at the bus shuttling Team Khabib and several other fighter camps between the venue and their hotel.

