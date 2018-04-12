A Russian Supermarket Named Its Frozen Chickens ‘Conor McGregor’ In Honor Of Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been calling Conor McGregor “chicken” for the better part of two years now, and it’s led to a Dagestani supermarket naming its frozen chickens “Conor McGregor.” MMA is big in Russia, and after Khabib’s hero’s welcome after winning the stripped title from Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, it’s clear he’s one of the biggest stars in the sport. Who else can inspire grocers through high-level grappling? No one.

Here it is, the Dagestani chicken named “Conor McGregor.” This could be the first time in MMA history that a piece of poultry was named after a twice-stripped champion.

