Conor McGregor Would Have To Convince His Coach To Train Him Again

Getty Image

For the first time in his professional career, Conor McGregor is coming off back-to-back losses. And if he decides to step into the Octagon once more, he may have to do so without long-time coach John Kavanagh.

McGregor suffered a TKO loss in his boxing debut to Floyd Mayweather in August 2017 before returning to familiar territory in the UFC and getting submitted by ruthless lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

In an interview with Independent.ie, Kavanagh questioned if McGregor would ever fight again, at 30 years old with two kids and a whiskey company that’s bringing in plenty of cash. He discussed how he tried to talk McGregor into retirement after he defeated Eddie Alvarez in Madison Square Garden in 2016 and how the then-champ looked at him in shock at his suggestion.