Donald Cerrone Says He’ll Fight Conor McGregor For The Lightweight Title This Summer

02.09.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

While UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov serves his nine-month suspension stemming from his role in an after-the-bell attack on Conor McGregor’s camp at UFC 229, an interim title will be handed out later this summer, according to fellow lightweight contender Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone announced Friday night during a fan Q&A that he’ll square off with McGregor “this summer” and that he’ll finish him with a second-round head kick:

“It’s definitely gonna be this year,” Cerrone said, according to MMA Fighting. “This summer, I think, right? Hey, Irish, Australian, American. F*ckin’ root for whoever you want. I’m going in there to fight. I love it, man. I don’t care — boo, cheer.”

Cerrone later posted a picture on Instagram, saying the bout would be the United States vs. Ireland for the interim lightweight crown.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORDONALD CERRONEUFC

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 day ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 2 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 3 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 5 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP