While UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov serves his nine-month suspension stemming from his role in an after-the-bell attack on Conor McGregor’s camp at UFC 229, an interim title will be handed out later this summer, according to fellow lightweight contender Donald Cerrone.

Cerrone announced Friday night during a fan Q&A that he’ll square off with McGregor “this summer” and that he’ll finish him with a second-round head kick:

“It’s definitely gonna be this year,” Cerrone said, according to MMA Fighting. “This summer, I think, right? Hey, Irish, Australian, American. F*ckin’ root for whoever you want. I’m going in there to fight. I love it, man. I don’t care — boo, cheer.”

Cerrone later posted a picture on Instagram, saying the bout would be the United States vs. Ireland for the interim lightweight crown.