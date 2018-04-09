Getty Image

After being released on $50,000 bail for his part in leading an insane rampage against a bus carrying now-UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC 223, Conor McGregor wasn’t done causing mayhem. According to various reports, as soon as he got back from jail, it sounds like he took out his frustrations on his hotel room, rockstar style.

The NYPost reported the following statement from “a businessman from Rhode Island” who was near McGregor’s room at the Loew’s Regency Hotel:

“He’s in there, causing trouble. I heard he was being rowdy last night.”

Various athletes in his entourage confirmed to the post that he stayed at the hotel, and McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, said the following in a statement: “So much rumor and misinformation about my client, Conor McGregor. The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and I cannot really say more.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who set off the McGregor bomb by cornering Mac’s teammate and friend Artem Lobov in a hotel with his entourage, won the UFC lightweight title at UFC 223 by dominating Al Iaquinta. Now McGregor has to fight Khabib if he wants his title back, not just a poor, defenseless hotel room.

If Khabib and Conor do fight, it’s going to be one of the biggest matches ever, and busses will burn.

(Via Bleacher Report/NYPost)