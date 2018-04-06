Getty Image

It’s been a tough 24 hours for UFC president Dana White as he’s been forced to juggle a potentially career-ending freak out by Conor McGregor and the loss of UFC 223’s main event all at the same time. McGregor turned himself into police on Thursday night after he and his entourage threw chairs and barricades at a bus full of UFC fighters, sending several people to the hospital. He’s currently being arraigned on charges of felony mischief and assault.

White did the rounds at FOX Sports to discuss what happened and what McGregor said to him after the incident.

“We talked yesterday before he turned himself in,” White said on First Things First. “It’s not that I don’t think he understood what happened. It’s that he justified it. It was justified to him. ‘Listen, I’m sorry about Mike [Chiesa] and I’m sorry about Rose [Namajunas], and whoever else might have whatever, but this had to be done.'”

"Conor and I talked through text yesterday. Obviously the worst conversation we've ever had. But we talked yesterday before he turned himself in. … He justified it [to himself]. It was justified, to him." — @danawhite pic.twitter.com/rpV0bkPhhT — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) April 6, 2018

White also confirmed the incident was retaliation for a scuffle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov earlier in the week.