Conor McGregor Tried To Justify His UFC 223 Bus Attack, Saying It ‘Had To Happen’

04.06.18 11 mins ago

It’s been a tough 24 hours for UFC president Dana White as he’s been forced to juggle a potentially career-ending freak out by Conor McGregor and the loss of UFC 223’s main event all at the same time. McGregor turned himself into police on Thursday night after he and his entourage threw chairs and barricades at a bus full of UFC fighters, sending several people to the hospital. He’s currently being arraigned on charges of felony mischief and assault.

White did the rounds at FOX Sports to discuss what happened and what McGregor said to him after the incident.

“We talked yesterday before he turned himself in,” White said on First Things First. “It’s not that I don’t think he understood what happened. It’s that he justified it. It was justified to him. ‘Listen, I’m sorry about Mike [Chiesa] and I’m sorry about Rose [Namajunas], and whoever else might have whatever, but this had to be done.'”

White also confirmed the incident was retaliation for a scuffle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s friend Artem Lobov earlier in the week.

