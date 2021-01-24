UFC on ESPN+
Conor McGregor was a healthy favorite in his return to the Octagon after a year’s absence on Saturday night, as he faced Dustin Poirier for the second time in his career, having scored a knockout in their first fight. However, the fight world has a funny way of humbling folks, particularly those past their prime, and it certainly seems like McGregor has reached that threshold in his career.

The former pound-for-pound king got demolished in the second round, with Poirier lighting him up with a flurry of punches that turned out the lights on McGregor in an absolute stunner.

It was one of those nights where Twitter was at its finest, as nothing brings people together better than seeing someone who talks a lot of sh*t get knocked out, and the jokes were just tremendous. It also helps when there’s a perfect shot of the person in question out cold, and McGregor became an instant meme because of it.

There were lots of crossovers of the McGregor sleeping meme and Bernie Sanders at the inauguration from this week, but one stood above the rest, and everyone else delighted in watching McGregor get folded like a chair and then slumped by the cage.

You had about a million different variations of jokes about “what I look like after [insert thing that makes you fall asleep]” and truly they were all a joy.

