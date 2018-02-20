Conor McGregor Assures Fans That The Nate Diaz Trilogy Will Be Completed, And ‘Special’

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
02.20.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

For fight fans, 2016 seems so long ago. The UFC was rolling, Conor McGregor was taking the step from star to superstar, and Nate Diaz was there to remind everyone that “Conor McGregor took everything he worked for.”

Thanks to a Rafael dos Anjos injury, McGregor and Diaz would go on to have arguably the most entertaining back and forth in the history of the sport. When we look back, there will be Liddell and Ortiz, Rousey and Tate, and Diaz and McGregor in the pantheon of best feuds. Thankfully, we still have Diaz/McGregor III to look forward to.

Sadly, despite the increasing invalidity of UFC titles, McGregor has work to do fighting the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov this April, but after, it seems like all signs point to McGregor/Diaz III. Mac’s coach wants it, Diaz wants it, and he wants it.

After being trolled by a Diaz fan in an Instagram post showing Mystic Mac on the mat, McGregor showed that he’s at the point in which he respectfully embraces his feud with Diaz, and will indeed be back in the Octagon.

Controlling the human head.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMAUFC

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP