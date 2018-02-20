Getty Image

For fight fans, 2016 seems so long ago. The UFC was rolling, Conor McGregor was taking the step from star to superstar, and Nate Diaz was there to remind everyone that “Conor McGregor took everything he worked for.”

Thanks to a Rafael dos Anjos injury, McGregor and Diaz would go on to have arguably the most entertaining back and forth in the history of the sport. When we look back, there will be Liddell and Ortiz, Rousey and Tate, and Diaz and McGregor in the pantheon of best feuds. Thankfully, we still have Diaz/McGregor III to look forward to.

Sadly, despite the increasing invalidity of UFC titles, McGregor has work to do fighting the winner of Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov this April, but after, it seems like all signs point to McGregor/Diaz III. Mac’s coach wants it, Diaz wants it, and he wants it.

After being trolled by a Diaz fan in an Instagram post showing Mystic Mac on the mat, McGregor showed that he’s at the point in which he respectfully embraces his feud with Diaz, and will indeed be back in the Octagon.