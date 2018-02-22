Conor McGregor Claims The UFC Turned Down His Offer To Fight In March

Getty Image

While Conor McGregor has spent the months following his big money superfight with Floyd Mayweather posting all sorts of nonsense on social media, he’s been largely silent regarding what’s next for him in the cage. But following an interview with TMZ Sports where UFC president Dana White once again suggested McGregor may never fight again, Conor popped up on Instagram with the revelation that he’d offered to step in and fight at UFC 222 on March 3rd after its main event fell through.

Here’s his statement:

I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn’t enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in.

On top of the fighting. I am here.

It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely,

The Champ Champ™

The message comes as the volume has steadily increased in the MMA community for McGregor to return to the cage and fight, or at least stop bragging about being the damn champ champ when he’s never defended either of the belts he’s won. We’re sure having a hundred million in the bank helps insulate him from the majority of that criticism, but this reveal of his willingness to step back into the Octagon on short notice seems pointed at the haters who think he’s gotten soft and fat after the Mayweather fight.