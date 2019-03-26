Getty Image

Conor McGregor is currently serving a 6-month ban for his role in a brawl after his loss to Khabib Nurgamedov at UFC 229 back in October.

He’s eligible to return to fight in April, but has been insistent that he won’t return to the Octagon unless UFC meets his demands of giving him stake in the company. It’s not the first time he’s threatened this and many wonder whether he has much in the way of leverage given his recent results, but there’s no doubt that the controversial Irish star moves the needle more than anyone else in the company.

On Monday night, McGregor decided to raise the stakes and announce his retirement from “the sport formally known as Mixed Martial Art” on Twitter.