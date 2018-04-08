Of Course There Are Odds On The Number Of Lawsuits That Will Be Filed Against Conor McGregor

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
04.07.18 7 mins ago

Getty Image

The insanity that Conor McGregor brought to UFC 223 was unprecedented. A busted up bus, multiple goons trying to get at Khabib Nurmagomedov, and three counts of assault and felony criminal mischief later and here we are. McGregor spent the night in a Brooklyn jail, Dana White is “disgusted” by him, and now we have a plethora of odds on his next moves in the cage, out of the cage, or just him causing mayhem.

The first set of odds that OnlineGambling.lv posted is based all around McGregor and the fallout from his rampage at the UFC 223 media day:

  • Number of lawsuits that get filed against Conor McGregor: 2.5
  • Odds it was staged with UFC: 250/1
  • Odds he fights in UFC again: 1/19
  • Odds he actually loses lightweight belt: 1/9
  • Odds he regains lightweight belt at some point: 3/2
  • Over/Under date he regains lightweight belt: Dec. 29, 2018 (date of UFC 232)
  • Odds if he ever boxes or fights MMA again: 1/99
  • Which does he fight next/first:
  • -MMA: 1/6
  • -Boxing: 6/1
  • Odds he fights Dana White: 150/1

The next set of odds are based on what he does next. Considering he’s back in Ireland now, out on bail, he could consider laying low and waiting to hear if he’s in trouble with the UFC. While that’s doubtful in any meaningful sense (the UFC needs him to come back desperately), the odds are certainly something. The most interesting odds: the odds he goes to an anger management therapist. What if going to one is court-mandated? That seems like a great bet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMAUFC

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 day ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 day ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP