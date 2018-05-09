Conor McGregor Releases His First Training Video In Over A Year, And It Looks Like He’s Ready To Wrestle

#Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
05.09.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

We’ve seen a few training pictures courtesy of Conor McGregor’s Instagram, but we haven’t seen video of Conor McGregor training MMA since 2016. Times were different then. It was when McGregor was on top of the world, holding the UFC featherweight title then becoming the first man to simultaneously capture titles in two separate divisions. Then 2017 was dominated by the Floyd Mayweather fight.

Now, with both of McGregor’s titles stripped, fans have to wonder if he’s ever coming back, and if he does, what kind of shape will he be in? Looking at a few posts from his gym today, McGregor is not only flaunting “McGregor Sports and Entertainment,” which co-promoted his Floyd Mayweather fight, but it looks like he’s preparing to wrestle. That means a few things.

McGregor Sports and Entertainment.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMMAUFC

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 9 hours ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP