Getty Image

We’ve seen a few training pictures courtesy of Conor McGregor’s Instagram, but we haven’t seen video of Conor McGregor training MMA since 2016. Times were different then. It was when McGregor was on top of the world, holding the UFC featherweight title then becoming the first man to simultaneously capture titles in two separate divisions. Then 2017 was dominated by the Floyd Mayweather fight.

Now, with both of McGregor’s titles stripped, fans have to wonder if he’s ever coming back, and if he does, what kind of shape will he be in? Looking at a few posts from his gym today, McGregor is not only flaunting “McGregor Sports and Entertainment,” which co-promoted his Floyd Mayweather fight, but it looks like he’s preparing to wrestle. That means a few things.