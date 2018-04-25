Getty Image

Conor McGregor’s star is burning so brightly, not even a year-plus of UFC inactivity or a hand truck to a bus window can diminish it. In fact, McGregor is such an omnipresent entity in the world of combat sports, he can even move up in the official UFC rankings seemingly by osmosis.

Take, for example, the rankings that came out today after the most recent UFC show. Not only does Conor McGregor, who is 2-1 in his last three MMA fights and 0-1 in boxing (while being stripped of two titles over the last 18 months), move up in the rankings, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov moves down.

Win an actual fight? Yawn. Put a hand truck through a bus window? Congratulations, you just moved up in the world. pic.twitter.com/mcBYKxjjHw — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) April 25, 2018

Khabib is 26-0 and has never lost a round in his life, and yet he has somehow moved down in the rankings. It’s an astonishing reaction to his domination of Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and goes to show that the vast majority of people who vote on these rankings shouldn’t be.