Getty Image

This weekend’s UFC 222 card was once headlined by a featherweight title fight between Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway, but after Holloway pulled out injured, the card was in shambles. According to Conor McGregor and his camp, he tried to save the day, but Frankie Edgar’s manager Ali Abdelaziz is shooting that down and claiming that McGregor went too far, asking for the creation of a 165-pound belt to be created for his return.