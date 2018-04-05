Conor McGregor Tells UFC ‘You’ll Strip Me Of Nothing’

Getty Image

UFC 223 is going down on April 7th from Brooklyn New York and promises to be the biggest UFC event in quite a while. And while Conor McGregor is still in Ireland with no signs he’ll show up for the event, a lot of headlines are still swirling around him because the Brooklyn show marks the end of his lightweight title reign.

“The only person here who is losing a belt is Conor. Conor’s losing the belt, these two are fighting for the belt,” UFC president Dana White said at a pre-event press conference, referring to main event fighters Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway. “Conor is coming back this year 100 percent. He will fight this year. We’ll see how this thing plays out and we’ll go from there.”

This was the first time White had specifically admitted McGregor was getting stripped. Previous explanations for the UFC 223 title fight involved a Schrödinger’s title situation where it was both Conor’s belt and up for grabs in New York. Only once the fight between Khabib and Max is over will the lightweight belt’s new state become reality.

McGregor reacted to White’s comments on Twitter with anger.