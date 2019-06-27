@Cubs on Twitter

Thursday was a big day for the Chicago Cubs, which saw their new closer, Craig Kimbrel, come through big in his first appearance for the team. Kimbrel picked up the save in a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves, but the biggest story to come out of Wrigley Field was not the comeback win, but who made a splash during the seventh inning stretch.

Cookie Monster, of Sesame Street fame, was on hand at Wrigley to blend in with all the Cubs fans who wear his exact shade of blue to see their favorite baseball team. And he also got to show off his voice during the appearance.

“Today C is for Cubbies!” the blue monster exclaimed before a rousing rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.”