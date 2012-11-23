Could A Charity Game End The NHL Lockout?

Not like they really needed it, but we can add yet another reason to support the NHL players as we enter Day 70 of the NHL lockout – they’re good human beings. New York Rangers center Brad Richards and Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Hartnell got together and decided to partner with Caesar’s Atlantic City to create a charity hockey game known as “Operation Hat Trick”, which won’t feature many of the league’s best players, but it will showcase some guys who want to play a little hockey and raise money for Hurricane Sandy relief. Somewhere, an NHL team owner wiped his ass with a $100 bill and stuck it to an orphan’s cheek.

According to Richards:

“It’ll be a real, 60-minute game,” Richards said. “The focus will probably be more on the offensive side. But we’ll put on a good show for the fans.”

Wouldn’t it be nice if this incredibly generous act led both sides of this lockout to finally sitting down for an entire day and hammering out a 50/50 deal, instead of the owners trying to find any and every way to take as much money from the players as possible? Haha, I know, that was my funniest joke of the year.

The game will be played tomorrow at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, and Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist recognizes that while it sucks for players and fans that there probably won’t be a 2012-13 NHL season, that’s a far cry from the pain that people in New York and New Jersey, among other states have been dealing with.

“It’s not only the hockey fans. You want to pay back to people working in the community around New York and people that got hit by this storm,” said Lundqvist, last season’s Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goalie. “I was not there, but obviously I have a lot of friends who were still there, and I had people move into my place. … “I hope it’s going to be a positive day, and that people who come in to watch the game get some energy and give the people some hope who need it.” (Via Fox News)

Unfortunately, unless you actually attend the game – and you should if you’re in the area and tickets are available, because we like helping people – you won’t be able to watch it. But if you want to close your eyes and pretend like you’re watching, here are the lineups:

Team New York Forwards Brad Richards, Rangers; Bobby Ryan, Ducks; Corey Perry, Ducks; Daniel Alfredsson, Senators; James Neal, Penguins; Ville Leino, Sabres; Brian Boyle, Rangers; Taylor Pyatt, Rangers; Jeff Halpern, Rangers; Arron Asham, Rangers; Matt Martin, Islanders. Defensemen Dan Girardi, Rangers; Marc Staal, Rangers; Steve Eminger, Rangers; Mike Komisarek, Maple Leafs. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, Rangers. Team New Jersey/Philadelphia Forwards Scott Hartnell, Flyers; Steven Stamkos, Lightning; David Clarkson, Devils; James van Riemsdyk, Maple Leafs; Simon Gagne, Flyers; Jody Shelley, Flyers; Wayne Simmonds, Flyers; Justin Williams, Kings; Daniel Carcillo, Blackhawks; Steve Downie, Avalanche. Defensemen Andy Greene, Devils; Kimmo Timonen, Flyers; Braydon Coburn, Flyers; P..K. Subban, Canadiens; John Carlson, Capitals. Goaltender Martin Brodeur, Devils.

I guess the only remaining question is will Tay Stevens be there? Come on, Tay. The people need you.