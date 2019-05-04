Country House Won The 145th Kentucky Derby After Maximum Security Was Controversially DQ’d

05.04.19 10 mins ago

Getty Image

For the first time ever at the Kentucky Derby, the horse that crossed the finish line first was disqualified.

Maximum Security appeared to win the 145th running of the Derby at Churchill Downs, but some jostling in the final turn led to an objection at the conclusion of the race. After a lengthy delay and reviewing of the replay, Maximum Security was disqualified. Country House, with 65-1 odds to win before the race, was named the winner.

For an explanation as to what happened, Kat Terrell of ESPN has your back.

Beneath overcast and stormy Louisville skies, though not quite as apocalyptic as the downpour that preceded last year’s race, Country House got himself out to a head start in the race for the Triple Crown, buoyed by the late Wednesday scratch of 4-1 favorite Omaha Beach, who was forced to miss the race with entrapped epiglottis, which makes it difficult for the horse to breathe. Here’s how the the final stretch of the race went down…

