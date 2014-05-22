Courtesy Of ‘The Daily Show,’ Here’s The Phillie Phanatic Having Sex With Billy The Marlin While Fredbird Watches

#Philadelphia Phillies #St. Louis Cardinals #Miami Marlins #MLB #Jon Stewart #Comedy Central #The Daily Show
Senior Writer
05.22.14

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart unleashed an amazing rant about the city of Philadelphia that would have made Liz Lemon whip snowballs at him until her arms fell off. During that declaration of hatred, Stewart dragged the universally lovable Phillie Phanatic into it by referring to the majestic undersea king as a “f*cked up Jim Henson-reject-looking piece of sh*t.” Meaner words, perhaps, have never been spoken by Comedy Central’s leader in late night hilarity.

That’s why Stewart had to come to his viewers heart in hand last night with a solemn apology to the people of Philadephia, and most importantly the Phanatic, for being so cruel to a wonderful creature who brings otherwise miserable baseball fans so much happiness. But in that very same apology, Stewart revealed that the Phanatic also apparently made a sex tape with Billy the Marlin and Fredbird, and the result was chilling.

That’s right, even in group mascot sex, the St. Louis Cardinals mascot is the classiest animal in the room, always allowing the guy before him to finish before he jumps in to bang the giant fish.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia Phillies#St. Louis Cardinals#Miami Marlins#MLB#Jon Stewart#Comedy Central#The Daily Show
TAGSBASEBALL MASCOTSBILLY THE MARLINCOMEDY CENTRALFREDBIRDJON STEWARTMascotsMIAMI MARLINSMLBPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA PHILLIESPHILLIE PHANATICST. LOUIS CARDINALSTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP