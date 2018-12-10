The Cowboys Beat The Eagles In OT On A Tipped Ball Catch By Amari Cooper

12.09.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cowboys and Eagles met in Dallas on Sunday with the winner taking the driver’s seat in the NFC East. The Cowboys led for most of the game, but were never able to pull away from the Eagles, who seemingly always had an answer.

A late Philadelphia touchdown tied the game at 23, and the Cowboys weren’t able to get a game-winning score on their final drive of regulation. In overtime, both teams were scoreless through 13 minutes, when Dak Prescott went to his favorite target on the day, Amari Cooper.

Cooper finished the game with a ridiculous 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns. His final catch was the game-winning touchdown and came on a tipped pass that popped up in the air, where he corralled it and took it into the end zone for a 29-23 win.

