Though briefly in an open relationship with Jason Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys moved on quickly after finally letting him go. Monday morning brought word that the Cowboys will make Mike McCarthy their next head coach, replacing Garrett just hours after he was officially let go by the organization.

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazier broke the official news on Monday morning that McCarthy, who was interviewed over the weekend, will be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

The former Green Bay Packers coach won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers and Co. back in 2011 but was fired last season. The move punctuates an odd period of time for the Cowboys, who failed to make the playoffs in a comparatively weak NFC East and entered a period of introspection as owner Jerry Jones decided what to do with his head coaching situation. The franchise didn’t officially part ways with Garrett even while it met with potential replacement coaches over the weekend, including McCarthy.

Sunday night brought word, however, that the Cowboys were finally moving on. And there were reports that McCarthy was already assembling a coaching staff, making it clear he was confident the job would be his. Apparently, he stayed the night at the Cowboys owner’s home as part of the process.

New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. “Once you stay at Jerrry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

McCarthy spent the past NFL season out of football, but a Peter King story earlier in the year made it clear he was studying the game and looking for new methods to bring to his next NFL coaching job. That job will come in Dallas, one of the most scrutinized franchises in the league.