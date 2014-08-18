A 4 x 400M Relay Race At The European Championship Had The Most Incredible Finish

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
08.18.14

For the second time in a week, we had an incredible finish at the European Track & Field Championship in Zurich. This one however didn’t feature a disrobing. This one did feature an impossible come-from-behind win.

The French 4x400M relay team trailed by as much as 15 meters as they came around the final curve. That’s when their anchor Guei Floria turned into Flash, flying past her opponents to win the race. Here is a handy GIF.

Unsurprisingly, Floria had the fastest 400m lap of the day finishing in 49.71 seconds. Just to give you an idea of how crazy that is, the next closest competitor was Ukraine’s Zemlyak Olha with a 50.62.

Guei Floria is a superhero, basically.

