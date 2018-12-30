UFC

In the first women’s super fight in the organization’s history, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes stunned the MMA world champion with a first-round knockout of Cris “Cyborg” Justino to claim the featherweight title at UFC 232.

The fight got off to a ridiculously fast start, with Cyborg and Nunes throwing hands to open the first round. Nunes caught Cyborg with a brutal right hand that had her stunned, connected on another left hook that dropped her, and knocked her out with a devastating right hand against the cage.