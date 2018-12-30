Amanda Nunes Stunned Cris Cyborg With A First-Round Knockout At UFC 232

12.30.18 25 mins ago

UFC

In the first women’s super fight in the organization’s history, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes stunned the MMA world champion with a first-round knockout of Cris “Cyborg” Justino to claim the featherweight title at UFC 232.

The fight got off to a ridiculously fast start, with Cyborg and Nunes throwing hands to open the first round. Nunes caught Cyborg with a brutal right hand that had her stunned, connected on another left hook that dropped her, and knocked her out with a devastating right hand against the cage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSAMANDA NUNESCRIS CYBORGUFCUFC 232

Listen To This

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP