'Cyborg' Santos And Ronda Rousey Are Still Talking About A Fight That Won't Happen

Last we checked in on Cris “Cyborg” Santos, her and her manager Tito Ortiz were asking Dana White for her release from the UFC because she believed if she cut enough weight to qualify for a match against Ronda Rousey, she would die. Santos did, however, mention that she’d be willing to fight Rousey at 140 if the UFC Women’s Champion would meet her in the middle, but UFC President Dana White said at that point it wouldn’t even be for a title. Oh, and he also said that Santos was basically scared.
Now, as Santos is preparing for her upcoming Invicta fight, she’s still calling Rousey out for being too scared to add five pounds and fight her for basically no reason other than they hate each other, which, in fairness, is still a pretty damn good reason. And Santos simply won’t stand for Rousey calling her a fraud.
“Fraud? I’m not the one that hides behind a weight class that she knows I can’t make.”
Cyborg’s response? “Meet me at 140 lbs” … adding, “Then ask her if I’m a fraud after I knock her ass out!”
“Obviously she knows that she can’t compete with me – take the time, maybe [Ronda] will get good enough and gain some confidence.”
“Until then … I am the best and do not want to talk about hypotheticals. I fight in Invicta and I’m proud to be helping save women’s MMA!” (Via TMZ)
There you have it – Santos doesn’t want to play the hypothetical game anymore, so she’s not going to talk about it anymore. You know, unless there’s a microphone or camera in her face, then she’ll talk about it as much as she can. Meanwhile, while Santos is yapping to TMZ, Rousey won’t shut up about it either, because she likes to remind everyone that Santos’ early success came as a result of steroids.
Normally, I’d make a meow noise here but they could both kick my ass, so I’ll just stop while I’m ahead.
Erin Andrews has some Geddy Lee about her.
IMPORTANT QUESTION: Where the heck is Erin Andrews’ left arm?
*starts photoshopping an arm grabbing Rousey’s behind*
Erin Andrews is your standard TV spokesmodel: 5’10”, 115lbs. I’m not a doctor or a forensic anthropologist but I’m almost positive she’s alive and healthy. She’s not set up for cage fighting but she didn’t just walk out of Auschwitz.
But I’m supposed to believe that 5’8” Christianne Santos can’t weigh less than 140lbs unless it’s on the moon? BULLSHIT!
Dana White should offer Santos a shot at Rousey at whatever weight she wants. All that has to happen is Tito Ortiz has to beat Chuck Liddell first.
Is Santos proposing that they just fight for the sake or it or is she expecting the women’s division to get a sliding weight scale? When a company sets a weight for a belt, that’s it. If they want a belt 5 lb higher, they create another belt.
Why does the champion have to move up to face someone non title?
Because they arbitrarily chose one weight close to suit Rousey because Dana’s got a stiffy for her.
Go Team Rousey.
I love you Burnsy but quit beating this horse. We will never see the Guy Borg vs Ronda fight.
The most appealing aspect of a Cyborg vs. Rousey fight? All the disastrous Tito Ortiz press conferences preceding it. Make it happen.