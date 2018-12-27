Getty Image

Less than a week before UFC 232, Dana White and the organization abruptly announced the show’s location would be shifted from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an unprecedented move due to a licensing issue with light heavyweight contender Jon Jones.

The move from T-Mobile Arena to The Forum on Saturday night caught many off guard, including the show’s co-headliner Cris “Cyborg” Justino. In her latest vlog, Cyborg discussed frustrations with the UFC over not communicating to the fighters that the show would be moved before they alerted the media.

“This is crazy,” Cyborg said. “They’re supposed to contact everybody. We’re partners. We’re partners. We can’t partner together … and they don’t contact you before. But I was in touch with my manager and he didn’t know, too. He was buying gifts for his family. Nobody knows. Just really don’t like. How can you call media and not call your fighters? For you to prepare yourself before and handle things before. How long do they know this?”