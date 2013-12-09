Cristiano Ronaldo Attended The Unveiling Of His Wax Figure And/Or Sex Doll

When not being a huge celebrity and wearing outfits that cost more than most homes, Cristiano Ronaldo is also a heck of a soccer star, so much that he was the guest of honor at the Museo de Cera, or Wax Museum, in Spain, where his very own wax figure was unveiled over the weekend. I don’t know what it says about the Real Madrid and Portugal star that he looks more like a wax statue than his own actual wax statue, but I’m sure that mild criticisms of his looks really keep him up at night.

No, sorry. It’s the supermodel orgies on top of giant piles of money that keep him up at night. My mistake.

In conclusion, if he didn’t shout, “OR AM I?!?!” when they pulled the cover off his statue, I will be very disappointed in Ronaldo.

(Photos via Getty)