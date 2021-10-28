There are few things in soccer that look cooler than a bicycle kick goal, and on Wednesday night, Dairon Asprilla of the Portland Timbers delivered an all-timer on a goalie mistake.

The Timbers tried to hit the San Jose Earthquake on a quick counterattack, but had it seemingly snuffed out by San Jose goalie JT Marcinkowski on a through ball into the box meant for Asprilla. However, when Marcinkowski fumbled the ball, Asprilla was there and created a moment of magic that will almost certainly serve as the goal of the year in MLS.

Are you kidding?! 🤯 Dairon Asprilla with a spectacular finish! pic.twitter.com/2qHuvHIGs0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 28, 2021

To hit a bicycle from that far out and at that angle and get the right amount of pace and accuracy on it to score as the Earthquake defenders all try desperately to chase back and save it is truly outrageous. He hits that from 20-plus yards out and manages to have the perfect touch and placement to bury it in the back of the net for Portland’s second goal of the night. That gave Portland some helpful cushion in what ended as a 2-0 win, an important result to keep them four points clear of Real Salt Lake in the final playoff spot in the West.

It is a goal that will be replayed again and again, rightfully so, and is simply a moment of brilliance from Asprilla.