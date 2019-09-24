The access and clips that NFL Films provides to fans is one of the things the NFL does, and has done, better than just about any professional sports league.

With cameras scattered about the sidelines and microphones placed on various players, they capture just about everything that happens on the field and, when they see fit, they will offer fans an incredible glimpse into what’s actually going on on the field. The best clips are sometimes a random conversation in which we realize that, during the course of a 3.5-4 hour game, players allow their minds to wander and discuss non-football related topics.

Usually this happens on the sideline, but for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the calm allowed by playing the lowly Miami Dolphins gave him a chance to excitedly let his teammates know that Wendy’s has brought spicy chicken nuggets back to the menu while in the huddle immediately after relaying the play call.

It’s objectively hilarious how Prescott rattles off the play call and then quickly shifts gears to “Oh, spicy nuggets are back. I might have to stop on the way home.” It’s maybe the most any of us regular folk will ever be able to relate to an NFL quarterback, because I, too, am often thinking about what my next meal will be in the midst of the work day. Hopefully Dak got his nuggets on the way home and I would wager he’ll have a Wendy’s endorsement deal by season’s end.