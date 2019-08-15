Dale Earnhardt Jr. And His Family Avoid Serious Injuries After A Plane Crash

08.15.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, and young daughter Isla flew from Mooresville, North Carolina to Elizabethtown, Tennessee on Thursday in advance of this weekend’s races at Bristol Motor Speedway, but upon arrival, their private jet went off the runway and crashed.

The aftermath showed the jet in flames, but Earnhardt, his wife, daughter, and both pilots were able to get off the aircraft without sustaining serious injuries and were all taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

