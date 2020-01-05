The Dallas Cowboys Have Reportedly Finally Fired Jason Garrett

Ever since the NFL’s regular season has ended, the expectation has been the Dallas Cowboys will make a head coaching change.

This week Jerry and Stephen Jones met with Jason Garrett multiple times, but no resolution had been reached regarding his status for the future. ESPN’s Ed Werder had previously reported the Cowboys were moving on from Garrett, but Fox’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Garrett was pleading his case for the Cowboys to keep him, even as they had already begun their coaching search and conducting interviews.

Later on Sunday, during the Seahawks and Eagles Wild Card matchup, Glazer reported that it was finally official and the Cowboys had let Garrett know his time in Dallas was over.

Breaking News from @JayGlazer: The Cowboys have officially informed Jason Garrett he is out as head coach. pic.twitter.com/DRJiTuNHoB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 5, 2020

Garrett spent 10 seasons at the helm of the Cowboys, going 85-67 in that period with three playoff appearances and two wins in five career playoff games. His 8-8 record in 2019 was a major disappointment after a hot start and their failure to beat out the Eagles for the NFC East crown all but sealed his fate.

Now, the coaching search that had reportedly already started can begin in earnest, with whatever coach that ends up getting the job taking over a talented roster that will have immediate playoff expectations. Mike McCarthy is reportedly in the mix, along with Marvin Lewis, and other former NFL head coaches, as it’s not surprising Jerry Jones seems to be targeting coaches with NFL experience. Garrett’s future will be interesting given that he’s spent his entire career in Dallas, and will now have to look for a job outside of the Cowboys organization.