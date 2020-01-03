Report: The Cowboys Intend To Move On From Head Coach Jason Garrett

For several weeks, rumblings have surrounded Jason Garrett’s status as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Nearly a week after the team finished the 2019 campaign with a final record of 8-8, no formal decision has been announced, adding fuel to the speculative fire with the organization. On Thursday evening, however, Ed Werder of ESPN reported that the Cowboys have made the decision to part ways with Garrett, citing “an abundance of care and respect” for the head coach.

Because Garrett’s contract technically expires in mid-January, the Cowboys don’t actually have to fire Garrett, with the option to simply let his deal lapse. ESPN’s reporting indicates that the two sides, with Jerry and Stephen Jones representing the Cowboys, didn’t meet on Thursday despite a previous appointment to do so. As such, nothing formal has been announced but, after more than 150 games, it appears Garrett will not be on the sideline for 2020 and beyond.

The 53-year-old former quarterback was on the sideline for more than nine full seasons, taking over in the middle of the 2020 campaign. Garrett posted an overall record of 85-67 but, in nearly a decade of service, the Cowboys didn’t reach the NFC Championship Game (or the Super Bowl) and Dallas missed the postseason in three of the past five seasons.

As one of the largest brands in the NFL and with a quarterback in place with Dak Prescott, the Cowboys will be a job that could attract a high-profile name. With this news as the backdrop, the search can begin in earnest but, for now, what appears to be clear that is that Garrett won’t be “the guy” in Dallas anymore.