The Lost ’Boys: Will Dallas’ Historically Horrible Season End With Just Two Wins?

There were some bad losses on Sunday — New Orleans getting thrashed by Washington, Seattle coming up short at home against Arizona, Green Bay suddenly forgetting how to run a functioning offense for 55 minutes while hosting Detroit — but was the Cowboys losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maybe the saddest of them all? I don’t know. That would require one to feel some sort of empathy for this pathetic season Dallas has put together, and that’s probably all but impossible given the current circumstances.
For the Cowboys, what continues to plague them in a non-football sense is the most violent, abusive and ill-tempered circumstance of them all, one Greg Hardy, who has been a net-negative in both football and life. His contributions in Tampa Bay amounted to a single tackle and a moment when he was openly trying to taunt the fans inside Raymond James Stadium. His continued employment remains a mystery, although his teammates, by all public accounts, support his presence in the locker room and on the field. If you’re looking for reasons why this Cowboys team resembles some marketing department creation specifically designed to assemble the most unlikable sports team ever devised, look no further.
As painful as these last few weeks of football have been — Dallas is 0-5 since Hardy came back from his suspension — the season effectively came to an end with the final passing play of Sunday’s loss. With a deep ball to the end zone, Matt Cassel did a reasonably effective job of getting into the range of Dez Bryant’s reach from about 55 yards out. Bryant didn’t hold up his end of the transaction, choosing to essentially give up on the play once he felt the slightest touch of a hand on his shoulder from Bucs third-year safety Bradley McDougald. Bryant is taller, has much muscle, and is more experienced than McDougald. Maybe he was banking on some benefit of the doubt. And yes, there was contact from McDougald and his hand perhaps pushed Bryant’s upper body in a given direction. But there was absolutely no fight from Bryant to catch that eminently catchable ball. The ball had not even come to rest and Bryant was lobbying for a pass interference call. He gambled that the refs would go for his theatrics, they did not, and the Cowboys lost, 10-6. Not a single touchdown against the team that just picked No. 1 overall.
I was at the game and just for the record Hardy wasn’t taunting the fans, he was trying to get all the Cowboys fans there to make some noise.
I completely disagree. Yes, they are on the verge of being out and in most other divisions they would be but nobody is pulling away at the moment in the East. As you pointed out, they have been pretty much even in these seven losses, blowing most of them in the last two minutes. If Romo was healthy I’d be stunned if they weren’t sitting on top of the division by at least a couple of games by now. We’ll see how Romo looks providing he’s back next week, but i wouldn’t count them completely out just yet.
I’m a huge fan and am reasonable to boot. Just a few observations I have which mean nothing in the grand scheme of things:
1. It’s time we look for Romo’s replacement in the draft and groom the kid a la Aaron Rodgers. Romo is brittle, older and we can’t keep pretending Romo is a kid any longer.
2. Jason Garrett is a huge problem. Over the past 5 seasons, he’s developed a team that keeps every game close no matter how good or how bad the opponent is. Look at their game to game records over his stretch. The games they win are always too close for comfort and the losses are usually giveaways. The point differentials in all his 8-8 seasons are ridiculous: -22, 24 and 7. Think about that. It’s about 1.5 points a game and less than a half point a game. When do they ever lay the wood down on someone and just beat them senseless? Maybe a couple of times in that stretch and that’s about it. New England, for as much as I hate them, has a killer instinct. Garrett wants to win like a gentleman. I’m sure if there were still duels, he would fire his pistol up in the air every time.
3. Jerry Jones is an idiot and the team is magically relevant despite his terrible, terrible moves. He can’t turn over the reigns quick enough.
4. If you can’t beat the Bucs, I don’t care who their QB is, you shouldn’t make the playoffs. I’d rather finish in the bottom 1/4 of the league, get some good draft picks next year, and reboot. With a 4th place schedule and a lot of returning talent (Scandrick coming back will be huge), they could make some noise provided Romo is healthy and they get a solid back to carry the load.
I wanted to believe they would do well this season, but I didn’t pick them because the Romo era Cowboys are terrible front runners. Their most hyped seasons have been disasters, when you doubt them, they shock you (see: last year).
People will say Romo got hurt, but look at Pittsburgh. They have a winning record while barely had Bell, Ben has been hurt for a big portion of the year, and their defense is pretty bad. Bears lost their top draft pick, missed Cutler for a few weeks, Forte out, and still have a better record than Dallas.
I want to have hope Romo can save the day, but they screwed the Pooch not winning the Tampa and New Orleans games. I say they go 7-9, Giants win the division at 9-7 and lose to Green Bay in the wild card round.