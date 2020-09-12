It’s a good day to be a running back who wants to get paid. The New Orleans Saints came to terms on a contract extension with standout back Alvin Kamara on Saturday after several days of talks, giving the Pro Bowl back a deal that will give him the second-most money on an annual basis among everyone at his position. Elsewhere in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings made it a point to make sure their star ball carrier went into the 2020 season with financial peace of mind.

According to multiple reports, Dalvin Cook and the Vikings came to terms on a five-year deal that will pay him $63 million, with $28.2 million of that being guaranteed money. Soon after, the team announced the news on its Twitter account and posted a video in which Cook signed his deal before addressing Vikings fans.

Now it's time to go win a championship.#Skol pic.twitter.com/47WsIcJAEs — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 12, 2020

Adam Schefter of ESPN brings word that one of Cook’s teammates, linebacker Eric Kendricks, had his deal restructured by turning $6 million in base salary into a signing bonus.

Cook, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdown last season. He was also an effective option in the passing game, catching 53 balls for 519 yards. The news comes one day before the Vikings kick off the 2020 season with an NFC North matchup against one of their rivals, the Green Bay Packers.