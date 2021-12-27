Not a lot has gone right this season for either the Bears or Seahawks this season, so naturally when the two teams met on Sunday in Seattle, there was some weirdness in the air. For starters, a blizzard swept through in the morning, requiring plows to clear the field just to make it playable in the afternoon.

Add in the Bears going to Nick Foles as their starting quarterback with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields sidelined, and it certainly looked like a spot for Seattle to get a win. However, a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Seahawks, who simply cannot play a normal fourth quarter, and saw Foles turn back the clock with an incredible final drive for the Bears that produced the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion with a minute to play.

First came the touchdown, with former Seahawk Jimmy Graham making a familiar catch, posting up defenders and reaching high above them for a snag against his old team.

At that point, the Bears decided they wanted nothing to do with the prospect of overtime and went for the win right there, with Foles going up high again, but this time to Damiere Byrd who made the catch of the year over a group of Seahawks defenders and, somehow, holding on to the ball by holding it out with one hand as he went to the ground.

It’s an outrageous catch and incredible body control with three guys trying to push him out to get the foot down then the knee in bounds. The Seahawks were unable to do anything on the ensuing drive, turning it over on downs to give the Bears a rather stunning come from behind win, moving both teams to 5-10 on the season.