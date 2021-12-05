The Detroit Lions won their first game of the season on Sunday in a thriller against the Minnesota Vikings that saw them lose a two-point lead late in the fourth quarter only to score a walkoff touchdown to win after marching down the field in the two-minute drill.

The win got the Lions to 1-10-1, finally securing a win after coming so close on a few occasions, only to see record-setting field goals beat them and even earning a tie in a ridiculous overtime with Pittsburgh. The joy and relief that came pouring out on the field was one of the things that’s great about sports, even at the professional level where you see how much a win can mean for a team that’s had a dreadful season.

Beyond finally picking up a win on the field, the Lions felt like they were playing for much more on Sunday, as coach Dan Campbell opened his postgame press conference by making sure to dedicate the game ball to the victims of the school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, reading off the names of everyone who was shot in the tragedy that claimed four lives.

Coach Campbell dedicated today's game ball to the Oxford community. pic.twitter.com/kcC2zQ3IVt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

Campbell also wore an Oxford Wildcats hat on the sideline throughout the game, paying tribute to the school that is still trying to deal with the aftermath of the latest horrific school shooting. It’s a nice sentiment from Campbell to take the time right after the best moment of the Lions season to stop and make sure he called out something much more important in the grand scheme, listing off all the names of the victims and making sure those impacted knew they had support and love from the team and greater Michigan community.