Dan Gilbert May Be Keeping The Lockout Alive

Yesterday, NBA Players Union President Derek Fisher finally took a major step forward in not only the public relations war but in the general process of ending the NBA Lockout. Fisher wrote and sent a letter to every player – and of course someone passed it along to Sports Illustrated’s Sam Amick – and the letter basically declared that two parties were to blame for the lack of progress in solving this whole mess – the owners and agents. Cue the dramatic chipmunk.
Fisher’s letter explained that there was a huge, unmentioned rift among the owners and that was the reason that they couldn’t establish a jumping off point in solving the collective bargaining agreement. The players then spent most of the day meeting in Las Vegas, after the owners had their most recent meeting on Tuesday. Now it is being reported that the owners rift is real and that we can thank Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert for everything.
Owners were seriously considering coming off of their demand for a salary freeze and would allow players’ future earnings to be tied into the league’s revenue growth, a critical point for players. The owners also were willing to allow the players to maintain their current salaries, without rollbacks, sources said.
But when the owners left the players to meet among themselves for around three hours, Cleveland’s Dan Gilbert and Phoenix’s Robert Sarver expressed their dissatisfaction with many of the points, sources said. The sources said that the Knicks’ James Dolan and the Lakers’ Jerry Buss were visibly annoyed by the hardline demands of Gilbert and Sarver. (Via ESPN)
It’s important to note that Jerry Buss, the owner with the highest payroll in the NBA and undoubtedly one of, if not the highest, revenue streams, is 100% in favor of revenue sharing. Twenty-two teams reportedly lost money last season, so this would be huge for those teams. So it’s easy to see why he might be pissed off when guys like Sarver and Gilbert screw everything up.
Here’s the thing, though – how the hell are just two owners holding everything up? David Stern says that a “vast majority” of the owners are all for a hard cap. So doesn’t that mean it’s good to go? Me thinks this is more a case of Sarver and Gilbert being tossed out there as the names and faces of the small market resistance, but we don’t know much more since Stern is so impossibly full of manure.
Of course, Gilbert responded and of course it was on Twitter:
The fact that owners are willing to keep salaries as they are and relax their hard cap stance is remarkable. This is a hell of a good sign that we could actually have a season on time. But all we “know” is that Sarver and Gilbert are being dicks. One of these days we might know the true story of how this all went down. I have a feeling the vast majority of us won’t give a crap.
It’s not surprising that Sarver is in the middle of this. If not for Steve Nash willing the Suns team to victory, he would have been exposed as the WORST owner in NBA a long time ago. The guys is a colossal blow hard and a failure at running a NBA franchise.
I think Sarver flies under the radar for how bad he runs that team. It’s nice to see him get the credit he deserves.
But he put Los Suns on his jerseys, so he must be a good guy.
But if they adopt the “hard cap” that will just allow all future superstars to follow in the footsteps of Lebron James and take their tranny-chasing talents to South Beach.
All 85 retweets courtesy of ironic ‘blogisssists’
Sarver is pretty horrible. I hear a lot about him trading quality 1st round draft picks just to save money and other things of that nature.
That’s why he threw Earl Clark in the Magic deal for no good reason. So he’d never even have to worry about paying him.
At that point, it’s like why bother even owning a team?