ESPN

Dan Le Batard isn’t leaving ESPN anytime soon, and though he certainly has a problem with the way the company handles politics, he apparently plans to follow the rules. Le Batard missed some scheduled appearances on his ESPN radio show and his TV show, Highly Questionable, last week after a fiery criticism of the way the Worldwide Leader handles political conversations on the network.

Le Batard said ESPN didn’t have the stomach for talking politics, instead using athletes as a “meat shield” and waiting for them to mention politics first before wading into political issues. The criticism came in light of Donald Trump’s “send her back” comments about a Muslim congresswoman of color, Ilhan Omar, comments that Le Batard lambasted as “obviously racist.”

Those comments were followed by some outcry about ESPN’s perceived political leanings, as well as a reckoning with ESPN brass for his comments, which flew directly in the face of ESPN’s public and private policies about politics. Le Batard reportedly met with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro about the policy and his comments, and eventually missed his radio show on Monday. He had since returned to the airwaves and had decided to stay with the network, but now it seems he will be more careful with sharing his politics.