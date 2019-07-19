ESPN

Much of the conversation surrounding the current political moment in the United States revolves around the ongoing feud between Donald Trump and group of first-term Democratic congresswomen nicknamed “The Squad”: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. The four congresswomen have made headlines during their tenures as they have worked to introduce more progressive policies in what is described as an attempt to bring the Democratic Party more to the left.

Trump, meanwhile, has moved on from his recent war of words with Megan Rapinoe of the United States Women’s National Team and has turned his focus to The Squad. Among other misleading or outright false claims Trump has made about members of the group, he recently tweeted that they “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” before suggesting they “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Beyond the fact that this is a racist line of attack levied towards four women of color, it’s not based in fact — three of the four were born in the United States.

This boiled over on Wednesday night, when a Trump rally in Greenville, N.C. included a frenzied “send her back” chant directed toward Omar, whose family came to the U.S. from Somalia as they sought asylum when she was a child and who became an American citizen as a teenager. It has led to the president coming under intense scrutiny, with one of the more passionate responses coming from ESPN personality Dan Le Batard, who on Thursday addressed the chant, Trump’s rhetoric, and ESPN’s recent policy trying to cut back on political discussion on his radio show.