Dana White Says CM Punk Should ‘Call It A Wrap’ On His MMA Career

CM Punk‘s second foray into the world of MMA went better than the first match, but the end result was the same. Punk was on the losing end of a decision to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago on Saturday night, leaving many to question the future of his MMA career.

It was 21 months between UFC matches for the former WWE wrestling star, real name Phil Brooks. His pro debut in Cleveland in 2016 ended with him getting choked out in the first round at UFC 203.

But while Saturday night ended with him upright he was also bloodied, tired, and unable to put up much of a fight in the third round against Jackson, who evened his career record with the win as all three judges ruled in his favor, 30-26.