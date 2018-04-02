After Four Failed Attempts, Dana White Has Given Up On Booking Ferguson Vs. Khabib

04.02.18 2 hours ago

Just in case you hide from the internet on April 1st to avoid all the ridiculous lies and stories that propogate endlessly, let us fill you in on the very real bad news: Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is off UFC 223 after Ferguson injured his knee in a freak accident.

“As I was completing my UFC pre-fight media obligations on Friday I had an accident on a studio set that tore a ligament in my knee,” Ferguson revealed on Sunday night. “My doctor and the UFC doctor both said I can’t fight and one is saying I need surgery, so I will see a specialist to make the final determination on how I can heal up and get back in there to defend my belt ASAP.”

“He tore his LCL and apparently that’s an injury that you don’t need surgury on,” UFC president Dana White told ESPN. “But he actually tore it off the bone, he’s going to need surgury on his knee.”

Unfortunately for Ferguson, he won’t be defending his title ASAP at all because the interim lightweight belt he won at UFC 216 will go poof the moment Khabib Nurmagomedov steps into the cage against last minute replacement and UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway on April 7th.

“That goes away,” White said when asked about Ferguson’s title. “This fight is for the title. This fight is for the title and the winner of this fight will be the [undisputed lightweight] champion.”

