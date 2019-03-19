Dana White Agreed To A 7-Year Contract Extension With The UFC

More than 18 years after taking over as president of the UFC, Dana White isn’t going anywhere.
On the same day the UFC announced an agreement to air pay-per-views exclusively on ESPN+, White announced he has signed a seven-year extension to remain the organization’s president.
“We had a five-year deal with (ESPN),” White said, per MMA Fighting. “Now, we have a seven-year deal. And [UFC parent company Endeavor CEO] Ari Emanuel and I just signed a new seven-year deal, too. So we’re here for seven years, ESPN is here for seven years. And the incredible things that we’re gonna work on, I just can’t even tell you how pumped I am for all of this stuff.”