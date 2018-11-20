Dana White Wants Daniel Cormier To Hold Off Retirement For Another Jon Jones Fight

11.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Daniel Cormier cemented himself as one of the all-time greats in early November, submitting Derrick Lewis and becoming the first UFC fighter to not only win, but also successfully defend two titles simultaneously in separate weight classes.

Cormier seems destined for a showdown with Brock Lesnar at some point in early 2019, and that could come just before he steps away from the Octagon for good. Cormier has been dead set on leaving mixed martial arts when he turns 40, and that clock strikes midnight on March 20, 2019.

But if UFC president Dana White has his way, Cormier will stick around long enough to do battle yet again with light heavyweight foe Jon Jones.

