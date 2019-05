Getty Image

Despite rumors suggesting a matchup between Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar would eventually take place inside the UFC Octagon, the former WWE champion apparently has walked away from the sport altogether, retiring in a message to Dana White.

With Lesnar’s sudden exit from the heavyweight title picture, Stipe Miocic is now reportedly in line for his long-anticipated rematch more than a year after he was knocked out by Cormier.