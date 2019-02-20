Getty Image

After Francis Ngannou ruined Cain Velasquez’s grand return to the Octagon on Sunday night, the heavyweight contender has his eyes on wrecking what could be Daniel Cormier’s last fight before retirement.

While Ngannou called out the champ in his post-fight press conference, an unknowing Cormier made it clear if Ngannou is next on his list, he’ll mow him down just like he has his last three opponents.

“But Francis Ngannou, who didn’t ask for a fight, maybe later he will, and if that’s something we decide we want to do, then that’s what I’ll do,” Cormier said on ESPN Sunday night, according to MMA Fighting.