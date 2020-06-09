UFC is moving forward with their “Fight Island” plans, with the location officially being Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as was reported over the weekend and confirmed by Dana White on Tuesday.

The bigger news to come down on Tuesday, however, was a bout set for August that all parties involved, including fans, have been hoping to see for some time. Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, the two best heavyweight fighters UFC’s seen in recent history, will meet for a long-awaited trilogy fight on August 15 as Cormier looks to avenge his loss to Miocic from last August.

It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that. pic.twitter.com/tiy3BB8hbv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2020

Cormier teased the news on Monday, showing that he had virtually signed a contract.

Miocic won by fourth round TKO back in August at UFC 241, evening their head-to-head record at 1-1 after Cormier won their first bout with a first round knockout of Stipe at UFC 226. Since the loss, Cormier has been very open about wanting another crack at Miocic and told our Raj Prashad earlier this year he needs to “get that right” and avenge that loss or else he doesn’t “know how I’m going to live with myself.”

Now, a deal is done and Cormier will indeed get his shot at revenge, while Miocic can assert himself as the sport’s dominant heavyweight with a second win over the legendary DC.