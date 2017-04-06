Getty Image

Daniel Cormier has two expectations for his UFC 210 main event on Saturday in Buffalo. One, he expects to retain his light heavyweight belt. And two, attendee Jon Jones will not enter the Octagon after he wins.

The latest Jon Jones Redemption Tour will be an added spectacle to this weekend’s card in scenic western New York. The Rochester born fighter is watching the fight live in person. Cormier, Jones and their ongoing Crawford vs Davis level beef has managed to overshadow the actual main event at UFC 210 which pits Cormier against Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. Speaking with Fox Sports, Cormier declared that Jones is forbidden from stepping foot in the Octagon on Saturday and there will be consequences if that warning goes unheeded. (Presumably Jones would get more than a harshly written note.)

“He better not come in my cage after I win. He’s not welcome in there,” Cormier said on Thursday. “He’s still suspended. When he’s eligible to fight then he can walk in the cage but if he dares to step into that Octagon, something bad will happen.”

This is the tragedy of the Cormier vs. Jones feud. This sort of thing that makes fight fans of assorted levels of interest want to see a big title fight between these two. Jon Jones being the subject of multiple title strippings for self-inflicted f*ck ups has shown that it’s hard to trust the dude will be able to follow through on a big fight or be drug-free in the contest. That’s half of what makes this feud what it is. The UFC 200 debacle simultaneously makes the prospect of another frustrating and alluring at the same time.

