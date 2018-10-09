Getty Image

Brock Lesnar apparently won’t get the first crack at UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (21-1) after all.

The UFC confirmed through ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Derrick Lewis (21-5) — coming off his impressive last-second knockout of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 — will challenge Cormier for the title on Nov. 3 in New York City at UFC 230. The promotion later announced on its Twitter account that the fight will indeed happen.

Lewis struggled mightily over the first two rounds of his bout with Volkov on Saturday night before throwing a hail mary right hand that connected, allowing him to end the fight with just 11 seconds before a decision would have been handed out.